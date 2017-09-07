New Rijeka forward Maxwell Acosty signs autograph for fans

Ghanaian talented winger Maxwell Acosty Boadu has swiftly become the toast of fans of his new club following a stupendous strike in the side friendly over the weekend and has been signing autographs for the fans at their training center.

Acosty has immediately settled in the Craotian side after his summer move from Italian side Crotone.

The former Chievo forward hit the ground running with a beautiful bicycle kick strike and capped it with an impressive performance in a friendly played over the weekend.

Acosty completed the move to the Craotian side this summer and will be playing for the them until 2021 with an option to extend.

The Croatian club sealed the deal after agreeing personal terms with the player and his club Crotone FC last week before the closure of the window.

The 25-year old put pen to paper to sign the three-year deal with the Stadion Rujevica outfit after passing his medical.

The Ghana international has previously played for Modena FC, Carpi, Chievo Verona, Reggiana and Juve Stabia

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)