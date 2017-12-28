New signing Jordan Opoku aims at guiding Kotoko to a RESPECTABLE position in Africa football

Kumasi Asante Kotoko returnee midfielder Jordan Opoku has set an ambitious target of guiding the Porcupine Warriors to a respectable position in Africa football.

The intelligent midfielder was officially announced as a new player of the Reds after training with the side for some few weeks.

Jordan has been handed a year contract by Asante Kotoko following the recommendation of Coach Steve Polack.

And the player has told the club’s website that his main objective is to get the club to earn a respectable place in Africa football.

"We will be playing on both the local front and in Africa and that requires a good team.

“I am here to do my part to help. Football is a team sport and so it won't take me alone to improve the team but the collective effort of everyone here," he said.

"I am here to do my part and I'm confident that my colleagues would also do theirs so that, together, we can put the team at a respectable position," he added.

Asante Kotoko are set to compete in both domestic competitions and the CAF Confederations Cup next season and the playmaker, with all his experience, is expected to add depth with his quality and experience to the squad.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

