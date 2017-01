Asante Kotoko beat Ghana Premier League newboys Bolga All Stars 1-0 in a pre season friendly on Wednesday thanks to a 45th minute goal by new signing Olleny Ashitey.

Ashitey came off the bench to score the only goal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

It was a second win for Kotoko in the off season as they fine tune preparations for their league opener against Liberty Professionals at home on 04 February.

