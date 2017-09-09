New snaps of Samuel Inkoom with charming wife Omega in New York

Ghana international Samuel Inkoom is letting his football problems get ahead of him as he recently uploaded a picture of himself and his lovely wife Omega on route to church.

The pair are all loved up in a photo which was posted today on the former Black Stars international’s Instagram account.

Handsome as ever, Inkoom, 28, looks suave in a chic suit. His beautiful wife is also looking elegant in a beautiful off-the-shoulder figure-hugging gown.

Adorable!

Mr. and Mrs. Inkoom have been married for 10 years and are blessed with three kids.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)