New Swansea manager Paul Clement to fight West Brom for Jeffrey Schlupp

Swansea City have joined the race to sign want-away Leicester City winger Jeffrey Schlupp.

The Sunday Mirror says West Brom manager Tony Pulis is hoping to beat Swansea to the signing of out-of-favour Leicester star Schlupp.

Baggies boss Pulis tried to sign the 24-year-old Ghana left-back or winger in the summer, but Leicester refused to sanction the deal.

Schlupp was left out of Ghana's squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and can freely sort out his club future.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)