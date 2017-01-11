New York Red Bulls defender Gideon Baah insists Black Stars poor form in World Cup qualifiers won't count at AFCON

New York Red Bulls defender Gideon Baah says Ghana's poor start in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers cannot be used as an index in measuring how the Black Stars will fare at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana managed to pick one point from the available six and find themselves five points behind leaders Egypt in third place.

There are fears the team have plummeted and face early elimination against Group opponents Uganda, Mali and Egypt in Gabon.

"We shouldn't judge the Black Stars based on their performance in the World Cup qualifier because they can pull surprises anytime," Baah said in an interview with Starr FM.

The Black Stars are currently in United Arab Emirates preparing for the tournament and gave their preparations a boost by beating Uzbek side Bunyodkor 2-0 on Tuesday.

