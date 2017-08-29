Newboy Alhassan Wakaso wants to win titles with Vitoria Guimaraes

Midfielder Alhassan Wakaso wants to help his new side Vitoria Guimaraes to win titles.

The 25-year-old penned a three-year deal with the Portuguese top-flight after leaving relegated side Lorient.

"I'm happy to reach this great club. I came here to win something with the team and to help the team grow, "he told the club's website.

Wakaso arrived early in Portugal and joined the Portimonense U19 team before being promoted to the first team where he spent three seasons.

He later moved to another Portuguese side Rio Ave.

