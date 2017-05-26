Newcastle coach Rafa Benitez reveals why he handed Christian Atsu permanent contract

Newcastle United coach Raza Benitez says the excellent conduct, professionalism and talent of Christian Atsu is the reason why they bought the Ghana star on a permanent deal from English Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Magpies sealed the permanent deal for the Ghana star on Wednesday from Chelsea on a four-year deal after helping them to make a quick return to the English top-flight.

The 25-year-old Ghana international spent last season on loan at St. James' Park, making 32 league appearances and scoring five goals.

The Magpies exercised an option to sign him for a fee understood to be £6.2m.

Manager Rafael Benitez expressed his delight over the deal for the Ghana star, revealing the real reasons for signing the winger on a permanent contract.

"We are happy to sign a good player. He's shown us that he's a good professional and someone who is very keen to learn and improve," Benitez said.

"Christian has been a key part of our promotion campaign and he wants to help us to build something for the future."

The 25-year-old joined Chelsea from Porto in 2013, but leaves the recently crowned Premier League champions having never made an appearance for the club.

Atsu, capped 42 times by Ghana, has spent time on loan at Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth and Malaga.

The transfer is subject to Atsu successfully reapplying for a work permit.

