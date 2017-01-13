Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Newcastle fans react on Twitter to Christian Atsu's exit rumours

Published on: 13 January 2017

Newcastle United fans have reacted on Twitter to latest reports claiming Chelsea are in talks with Turkish leaders lstanbul Basaksehir  over a possible move for the Ghanaian.

The 25-year-old has emerged strongly on the radar of the Turkish side after an exhilarating loan spell at Newcastle.

The Ghana international, currently on international duty, has played big roles in the Magpies wins over Norwich City, Cardiff City and Rotherham United this season.

And Toons fans have reacted on Twitter to the new emanating from Turkey regarding the former FC Porto wideman.

 

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations