Newcastle fans react on Twitter to Christian Atsu's exit rumours

Newcastle United fans have reacted on Twitter to latest reports claiming Chelsea are in talks with Turkish leaders lstanbul Basaksehir over a possible move for the Ghanaian.

The 25-year-old has emerged strongly on the radar of the Turkish side after an exhilarating loan spell at Newcastle.

The Ghana international, currently on international duty, has played big roles in the Magpies wins over Norwich City, Cardiff City and Rotherham United this season.

And Toons fans have reacted on Twitter to the new emanating from Turkey regarding the former FC Porto wideman.

@ToonTransfer @thetoonreview think they are just trying to get us to pay for him now — KDLToon (@Toon_KDL) January 12, 2017

@NUFC_Index Rafa apparently doesn't rate Atsu!? He's been better than bloody Richie in recent weeks! — TrezasToon (@keithtrezayoung) January 12, 2017

So Atsu may not come back which leaves us very short in wingers, we need to strengthen! #NUFC — The Toon Review (@thetoonreview) January 12, 2017

@ToonTransfer load of bull I reckon he's said he's happy here I don't reckon he would go to play in turkey — Callum Macpherson (@bossmac90) January 12, 2017

