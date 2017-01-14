Newcastle manager Benitez reveals Ghana AFCON star Atsu will stay despite Turkish interests

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez says he is 'very good' contact with Ghana star Christian Atsu and there's no chance the winger will move to Turkey this winter.

The 25-year-old is away with Ghana who are heading for their 21st AFCON campaign. And, the Chelsea loanee who celebrated his birthday four days ago, is hoping to help Ghana end their 35-year trophy drought at the AFCON.

While on international duty several media reports have linked the former FIFA Blue Stars award winner to a winter switch to Turkish giants Galatasaray and Istanbul.

However Toons boss Rafael Benitez has total rejected the reports insisting he is constant contact with the 2015 AFCON Best Player of the Tournament and there's no chance he is quitting the St James Park to Turkey.

"No chance,” Benitez replied firmly when asked if Atsu could leave this month.

“I am in contact with the three players in Africa and especially Atsu.

“I will tell you now that he is really pleased and really happy here.

“We have the player on loan with an option.

“Nothing has changed, the player is happy, we have the control and a very good relationship with Chelsea.

“So everything is fine.”

Chelsea have farmed out Atsu to Newcastle for the entire 2016/17 season and the Toons are keen to prevent the winger from leaving.

By El Akyereko

Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)