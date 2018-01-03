Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez explains Atsu's striking role in win over Stoke City

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has expatiated on why he used Ghana winger Christian Atsu as a makeshift striker in their win over Stoke City on Monday.

The Magpies traveled to the Brittania Stadium to pip Stoke City 1-0 on Monday evening with the flying Ghanaian being deployed as a target man alongside Spanish forward Ayoze Perez.

Reflecting on the tactical tweak, Benitez pointed out the perfect understanding between Atsu and Ayoze as the reason he decided to pair them in a two-man attack.

“I knew that Atsu could play in this position, because I knew him before.” Benitez told The Shields Gazette.

“Ayoze has very clear movement, and the understanding between them both was very good. Then the rest of the team were helping with good passes and movement.”

Atsu has been one of Newcastle’s best players so far this season.

