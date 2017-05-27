Newcastle star Christian Astu respectfully wishes Muslims Happy Ramadan

Ghana and Newcastle winger Christian Atsu has respectfully wished all Muslims a happy Ramadan as they commence their annual ritual of fasting for 30 days.

Muslims all over the world started the yearly fast in the month of Ramadan on Saturday and the Ghana international who plays along with some Muslims as both at club level and in the national team could not wait to wish them well.

The Newcastle star tweeted 'Ramadan Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers and sisters. Allah is the greatest.'

The gesture by Atsu is characteristic of Ghanaian players as Jonathan Mensah happily broke last year's Ramadan fast with his Muslim residents in Madina, a suburb of Accra in Ghana.

Atsu recently earned a permanent deal with the Magpies following a successful season in returning the side into the English Premier League and will be expected to explode when the English season returns.

