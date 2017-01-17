Newcastle star Christian Atsu named Man of the Match as Ghana edge Uganda in AFCON opener

Winger Christian Atsu was named Man of the Match in Ghana's slender 1-0 win over Uganda in their Group D opener on Tuesday.

Atsu caused troubles for the Cranes on the right flank and made several scoring attempts.

The Newcastle United gave Ghana width and his cut ins should have scored the second goal for Ghana.

He controlled a perfectly-weighted pass and drifted to his left but his powerful shot grabbed by the dependable Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango in the 86th minute.

Ghana's next match will be Mali on Saturday at the Stade Port Gentil.

