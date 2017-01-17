Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Newcastle star Christian Atsu named Man of the Match as Ghana edge Uganda in AFCON opener

Published on: 17 January 2017

Winger Christian Atsu was named Man of the Match in Ghana's slender 1-0 win over Uganda in their Group D opener on Tuesday.

Atsu caused troubles for the Cranes on the right flank and made several scoring attempts.

The Newcastle United gave Ghana width and his cut ins should have scored the second goal for Ghana.

He controlled a perfectly-weighted pass and drifted to his left but his powerful shot grabbed by the dependable Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango in the 86th minute.

Ghana's next match will be Mali on Saturday at the Stade Port Gentil.

Comments

This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment
  • OGYA says:
    January 17, 2017 06:24 pm
    I am sorry but this Ghanaian Black Star team is Horrible. Are you kidding me that their only goal is a gift from the Ugandans?. The Black Star mystique is totally gone. Avram Grant is a piece of shit
  • Some Gh's hatethetruth says:
    January 17, 2017 06:36 pm
    @ Ogya, true talk that.
  • razz says:
    January 17, 2017 07:30 pm
    look at the shit Jordan was playing he should better drop him for the next game

