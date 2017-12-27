Newcastle star Christian Atsu seeks to end Manchester City's unbeaten run today

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu will be seeking to end Manchester City's superb run when the two teams clash in the festive clash on Wednesday.

Atsu, 25, is hoping to emerge as hero at St James’ Park as City arrive on Tyneside with an unbeaten record in the Premier League.

The Ghana international scored and provided an assists as the Magpies beat West Ham United 3-2 at the London stadium on Saturday.

The former Chelsea man will be keen to improve his stock ahead of the visit of the Etihad side.

The meeting between former Real Madrid boss and ex-Barcelona chief Pep Guardiola sees two of the game’s most high-profile bosses go head-to-head in the technical areas.

The clash is a real opportunity for Newcastle United players to grab the headlines and end City’s superb run of form.

