Newcastle United ace Christian Atsu hints imminent Chelsea departure

Newcastle United wideman Christian Atsu is unsure about his future at parent club Chelsea after speaking with manager Antonio Conte.

Atsu, 25, in loan at St James Park - his fifth spell from Stamford Bridge since joining from FC Porto.

The Ghana international appears to have found home at the Championship side ans believed to be interested in making the switch permanent.

And he has given the clearest indication he could be seeking a permanent move away from the Blues.

"It is difficult for me and Chelsea - you can see the kind of wingers they have," Atsu said.

"I have to keep working hard. I spoke with Conte. He is a good manager, very serious in his work.

"I need to keep fighting for Newcastle and do well here.

"I will be very happy if Chelsea win the Premier League and Newcastle get promoted."

He been linked with a move to Turkey despite denying strenuously.

