Newcastle United keen to keep hold of Ghana star Christian Atsu

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez wants t keep hold of Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu.

Atsu is nearing his one-year loan spell at the club and appears to be keen extend his stay at the club.

The Ghana international played an influential role as the Magpies secured qualification back to the Premier League.

Reports in England say manager Rafa Benitez is eager to sort out the future of the African star.

He is reported to be keen to extend his stay with Chelsea expected not to prove difficult.

Benitez has been left impressed with the performance of the Ghanaian and want to reward him with a permanent deal.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)