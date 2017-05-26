Newcastle United link to Pepe makes little sense after Christian Atsu addition

Newcastle United interest in signing Nicholas Pepe looked to have ended after the permanent acquisition of Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu.

The 21-year-old helped Angers to a mid-table finish in Ligue 1 with some impressive performances, and he ended the season with three goals and one assist from 38 appearances in all competitions.

However, following the Magpies decision to sign Atsu in a £6.5m deal from English Premiership Champions Chelsea last week, looks to have ended the Ivorian striker's pursuit.

Atsu played a key part in Newcastle’s promotion campaign into the premier league.