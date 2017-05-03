Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez remains coy on Christian Atsu's future

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez does not want to be drawn into speculation regarding winger Christian Atsu.

The 25-year-old is nearing the expiration of his one-year loan deal at the club.

The Ghana international is expected to revert to parent club Chelsea at the end of the season.

The Toons have the option to sign the talented Ghanaian on a permanent deal with a buy-out clause of £6.5million.

But Newcastle United have not decided to activate the clause.

And manager Rafa Benitez has remained coy on the wideman's long-term future at St James Park.

“The future of a player doesn’t change with one action or goal. We know that he’s a good player. We have to decide. I’m really pleased with him. We have to see where we are in terms of the squad and all these things.”He is quoted by the Shields Gazette as saying.

The African has made 34 appearances for the side as they secured automatic qualification back to the Premier League.

Atsu has scored five goals and provided assists for three others.

