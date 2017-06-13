Newcastle United star Christian Atsu hails Asamoah Gyan as 'blessing' to Ghana

Newcastle United wideman Christian Atsu has been pouring praises on Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan, who reached his 50 goal landmark for the West African nation.

Gyan, 31, scored the opening goal as the Black Stars toasted Ethiopia 5-0 in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Ghanaian super star has been roundly praised for his remarkable feat since he marked his debut in 2003.

And Atsu, who recently signed a permanent deal with English side Newcastle United, after impressing on loan has hailed the Black Stars leader.

“Congratulations for scoring 50 goals for the Ghana national team. Ghana top scorer, you are a blessing to us.” he wrote on his official Instagram account.

Gyan, who is the highest African scorer at the World Cup, has surpassed the legendary Abedi Pele on the international level.

By Patrick Akoto

