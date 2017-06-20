Newcastle United star Christian Atsu hits town and takes charity work to the central region

Ghana international Christian Atsu has arrived in Ghana for holidays and was seen in the central region of Ghana where he took his latest charity work to.

The pacey winger who is still undergoing treatment to correct a minor problem donated to the Becky's foundation in Senya Berekum in the central region of Ghana.

Atsu, who usually donates to the orphanage home when he is in Ghana, was this time around accompanied by bank roller of Cheetah FC, Ishmael Hay Yartey, and Ghana Black Starlet duo, Emmanuel Toku and Iddrissu Mohammed who are all players of Cheetah FC.

You don't need a lot to help, even your thoughts, presence and smile means a lot to them @ArmsAroundChild #GodWin #GodIsTheReason pic.twitter.com/RwxLDbyp4v — Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) June 19, 2017

