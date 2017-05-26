Newcastle United star Christian Atsu undergoes knee surgery

Newcastle United's Ghana star Christian Atsu has undergone a minor knee surgery in London that will rule him out of action for four weeks, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The highly talented winger underwent the operation in London on Wednesday to correct the long-standing problem.

The surgery rules out the Ghana star from the Black Stars' 2017 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia and the friendlies against Mexico and the United States next month.

Atsu delayed the surgery on the knee to help Newcastle in their successful push for promotion to the English Premier League.

With a two-month break before the start of next season, it is the most opportune time to have the operation and have enough time for recovery.

Doctors have given Atsu four weeks to start full training which means he should be ready to start pre-season with the Magpies.

Atsu surgery comes just hours after Newcastle completed the permanent signing of Atsu from Chelsea on a four-year deal.

The 25-year-old Ghana international spent last season on loan at St. James' Park, making 32 league appearances and scoring five goals.

The Magpies exercised an option to sign him for a fee understood to be £6.2m.

The transfer is subject to Atsu successfully reapplying for a work permit.

The 25-year-old joined Chelsea from Porto in 2013, but leaves the recently crowned Premier League champions having never made an appearance for the club.

Atsu, capped 42 times by Ghana, has spent time on loan at Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth and Malaga.

