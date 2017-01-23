Newcastle United wideman Christian Atsu credits manager Rafa Benitez for surge in form

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has credited manager Rafa Benitez for his rise in form.

Atsu, 25 has been impressive for both club and country since he made the loan switch to St James' Park.

The Ghana international has impressed heavily for the Black Stars at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, helping the four-time champions to secure a quarter-final berth.

And he has been quick to praise his club boss for his surge in form.

"The best managers are the ones that try to bring out the confidence," he said when asked about Benitez.

"They try and help the player, they are friendly with him when he's bad, or good. They try to communicate with their player.

"And it's very important for a player, when things are not going well and the coach is at least trying to speak with him. I think that is one of the biggest differences in top coaches."

