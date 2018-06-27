Newcastle United winger Christain Atsu targets full recovery before EPL opener against Tottenham

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has stepped up exercises to get him fully fit ahead of the English Premier League opener against Tottenham Hotrspurs.

The Ghanaian forward missed the final six games of the season due to a recurring injury which has troubled him in the past three seasons.

Atsu has hit the gym for rigorous exercises and wants to be ready before the start of the 2018/19 season.

The 26 year old had a surgery at the end of last season before returning to his native country, Ghana where he has been training at the gym and at the beach.

He has now returned to England to continue with his rehabilitation.

The former Chelsea player was a vital role in the magpies return to the English Premier league and was a handed a five year deal at Newcastle United. Atsu played 29 games last season helping the toons finish 10th in the English Premier League.

Meanwhile, the injury ruled Atsu out of Ghana's double header friendlies last month against Japan and Iceland.

The new English Premier League season will begin on August 11th, and Newcastle United will host top finishers Tottenham at the Saint James Park.