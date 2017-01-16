Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu hails teammates after Brentford win

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has hailed Newcastle United teammates after their hard-fought 2-1 win at Brentford to return to the top of the Championship table.

Dwight Gayle opened the scoring for the visitors before Lasse Vibe equalised for the hosts.

Darly Murphy climbed off the bench to score the match winner at Griffin Park to send the Magpies to the top of the table.

Well done lads for the great win today @NUFC . We are in Gabon 🇬🇦 now 👏🏿💪 — Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) January 14, 2017

Atsu is currently on international duty with Ghana ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

He is expected to be key for the Ghanaians ahead of their opening match against Uganda on Tuesday.

