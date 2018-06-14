Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu to begin next season EPL campaign against Tottenham Hotspur

Ghana's Christian Atsu will begin next season's English Premier League campaign with Newcastle United against Tottenham Hotspurs at the Saint James' Park.

Newcastle United had a good campaign following their return last season, when they finished tenth despite problems with ownership and finances.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu was a key player in the magpies campaign, playing 29 games and scpring twice for Newcastle United.

Atsu joined Newcastle United from Chelsea on a a four year deal and will be at the club until 2021.

The Toons opponents on Match Day 1 have been successful in recent years finishing in top four places in the last three seasons. They have tied Harry Kane to a 6 year deal after manager Mauritio Pochettino committed his future at the club.

Tottenham beat Newcastle United home and away last season, recording a 2-0 victory at the Saint James before a 1-0 triumph at Wembley.