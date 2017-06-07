Newcastle winger Christian Atsu already recovering well from minor surgery, should be ready for pre-season

Christian Atsu has undergone knee surgery after completing his permanent move to Newcastle United.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian joined from Chelsea for a reported £6.2m after spending the season on loan at St James’ Park.

As a consequence Atsu was omitted from Ghana’s squad ahead of their African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia and friendlies against Mexico and the United States in June.

The operation, which was initially reported in Ghana and later by the Shields Gazette, will see the winger sidelined for four weeks which means he’ll be ready for the start of their pre-season training which begins on July 3.

Atsu, who joined the Blues from FC Porto in 2013, featured across 35 matches for the Magpies scoring five goals and creating three more for his teammates.

Of those appearances 32 came in the Championship, where his goals and assists came, including a stunning free-kick against Cardiff which helped them go on to clinch the title.

