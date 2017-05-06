Newcastle winger Christian Atsu recounts his dream of becoming a medical Doctor

Ghana and Newcastle winger Christian Atsu has revealed that he was on the brink of pursuing a career as a medical doctor while still a budding teenager.

Atsu speaks about the challenges he had when growing up and how he could have ended in a different profession.

“I was not paid at the academy and because of that, my father died. We did not have the money for the treatment,’ he said

“I did not ask anything about the sickness, but I know he was drinking a lot of alcohol. He was a farmer. Now there was no-one to help the family.

“That inspired me. I was either going to be a doctor, to help the sick, or make it as a footballer, to provide for my family.””

