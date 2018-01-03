Newly elected Liberia President George Weah to attend CAF Awards

Newly elected Liberian President George Oppong Weah will be one of the top luminaries who will grace this year's CAF Awards in Ghana.

Weah, who was elected as president of Liberia in December is expected to arrive in Ghana by mid-day to attend Thursday's event.

Aides close to Mr. Weah have revealed, the Weah is coming to Accra at the invitation of the continent's football governing body, Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF has invited Mr Weah as part of the new move by the continental body's leader Ahmad Ahmad to give more recognition to respect to football legends.

He is the only African footballer to have won both Fifa World Player of the Year and the prestigious Ballon D'Or.

Africa will crown its best soccer player on Thursday but the electors have a tough choice in deciding between the three candidates for the 2017 African Footballer of the Year award.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund and Gabon goes up against Liverpool’s Senegalese Sadio Mane and Egyptian Mohamed Salah with none of the final three candidates having a defining achievement over the last 12 months to set them apart.

