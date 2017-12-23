Newly promoted Eleven Wonders announce Larbi Koomson capture

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Eleven Wonders have confirmed the signing of midfielder Larbi Koomson on a two-year deal.

Koomson joins the Techiman-based outfit as a free agent on a two-year contract following a successful negotiations between the two parties.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder has been unattached for the past two seasons following his release by Asante Kotoko prior to the start of the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League season.

A confirmation of Larbi's capture by Eleven Wonders on their Twitter handle features;

"Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Larbi Koomson has signed two years contract with Techiman eleven wonders"

