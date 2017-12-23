Newly-promoted Ghana Premier League side Eleven Wonders sign Essien and two other RTU stars

Promoted Eleven Wonders have completed deals for three Real Tamale United players on Saturday, 24 December ahead of the festive period.

Midfielder Rapheal Essien and strike duo Emmanuel Kwamena Quainoo and Salifu cisse have all signed three-year contracts each.

The Techicman-based club have already signed experienced centre-back Iddrisu Yahaya on a three-year deal.

The side took a four-day break on Friday, 22 December as they continue their build up to the GHALCA 8 tournament.

