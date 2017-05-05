Newly promoted EPL side Newcastle United target Chelsea defender Baba Rahman

Ghana and Chelsea defender Baba Rahman is a target for newly promoted side Newcastle United.

Rahman is in the final phase of his recovery and should be ready for the start of next season.

Rahman has a running contract with Chelsea that ends in 2020 and has attracted interest from Dormund and Scchalke who are looking to take him up on loan.

According reports in Tyne wire side Rafael Benitez is a huge fan of Rahman’s talent and has penned him as one of the players he was on board this season.

