Newly-promoted Techiman Wonders resume training after Christmas break

Published on: 28 December 2017

Ghana Premier League new boys Techiman Wonders have resumed training after a four day break.

The technical team and players were given days off to celebrate the festive period this week.

However, the newly-promoted side are back in training to prepare for the G8 tournament in January.

Wonders have drawn giants Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars as well as fellow debutante Karela United.

