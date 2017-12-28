Newly-promoted Techiman Wonders resume training after Christmas break

Ghana Premier League new boys Techiman Wonders have resumed training after a four day break.

The technical team and players were given days off to celebrate the festive period this week.

However, the newly-promoted side are back in training to prepare for the G8 tournament in January.

Techiman eleven wonders have resumed training after four days x'mas break pic.twitter.com/vukI7Hd2NU — Techiman eleven wonders fc (@Txiwonders) December 27, 2017

Wonders have drawn giants Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars as well as fellow debutante Karela United.

