Newly-promoted Techiman Wonders resume training after Christmas break
Ghana Premier League new boys Techiman Wonders have resumed training after a four day break.
The technical team and players were given days off to celebrate the festive period this week.
However, the newly-promoted side are back in training to prepare for the G8 tournament in January.
Techiman eleven wonders have resumed training after four days x'mas break pic.twitter.com/vukI7Hd2NU
— Techiman eleven wonders fc (@Txiwonders) December 27, 2017
Wonders have drawn giants Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars as well as fellow debutante Karela United.