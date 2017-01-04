Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Newly signed Leicester city midfielder Wilfred Ndidi could replace AFCON bound Daniel Amartey

Published on: 04 January 2017
Daniel Amartey has been in good form for Leicester City

Newly signed Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi could replace Daniel Amartey who is set to represent Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Ndidi, signed from Belgian side Racing Genk on a five-and-a-half-year deal could be counted on to fill Amartey void.

Amartey has established himself as key member of the Foxes team starring in the defensive midfield role

Leicester, who are languishing in 14th place in the league are the hardest hit of Premier League clubs as they have lost four key players for Afcon.

