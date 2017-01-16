Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
NFF president Amaju Pinnick visits Ghana & Uganda ahead of AFCON Group D opener

Published on: 16 January 2017
Amaju Pinnick and Ghana stars Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan.

Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick visited Group D opponents Ghana and Uganda at the Hotel du Parc ahead of their meeting on Tuesday. 

Pinnick, working with CAF, was at the hotel to offer support to the two teams who open the Group.

The Black Stars play the Cranes at the Stade de Port Gentil in a repeat of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier played in October which ended 0-0 in Kumasi.

