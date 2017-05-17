Nice midfielder Jean Michaël Seri joins Andre Ayew as Lique 1 best African player

Nice midfielder Jean Michaël Seri has joined Andre Ayew as the winner of the Marc Vivien Foe award as the best African Player in the French Ligue 1.

Seri has enjoyed a fabolous campaign with Nice, helping them to finish third in the season.

The former Paços de Ferreira midfielder joins an illustrious past winners including the likes of Andre Ayew, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gervinho and Sofiane Boufal in winning the honour.

Ayew, who played for French giants Olympique Marseille beat competition from Ivorian Max-Alain Gradel (Saint-Etienne) and Tunisian defender Aymen Abdennour who plays for Monaco to win the award in 2015.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)