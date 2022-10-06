Nico Williams features in new Spain FA campaign against bullying

Nico Williams is one of the stars of the Royal Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) audiovisual campaign to raise awareness about bullying, which affects many children and adolescents.

Williams, whose senior brother Inaki plays for Ghana, appears in the short video aimed at combating a reality that, according to the Anar Foundation, affects one in every four schoolchildren and that only 15% of them denounce.

The body chaired by Luis Rubiales views school bullying as a field to which it must respond through its social responsibility (CSR) and human sustainability policies.

The campaign transforms many young people's idols, adolescents, and children into leaders in the fight against bullying by putting them in the shoes of those who are bullied.

The goal of this campaign is to raise awareness about how these attitudes are unacceptable and should not be tolerated.

The Athletic Bilbao forward made his international debut for Spain recently, committing his future to the European country over Ghana.