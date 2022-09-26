Nico Williams gifts mother Spain debut jersey

Nico Williams has revealed that his Spain debut jersey is for his mother.

The 20-year-old Athletic Club winger refused to exchange his jersey with any player after making his debut for Spain against Nicaragua.

Williams, younger brother of Ghana forward Inaki Williams, was a second half substitute as Spain lost 2-1 to Switzerland.

"I am very grateful for everything my parents have done. It is vital, they give you strength and it is what pushes you to be better. This shirt is for my mother . They are very happy that she was able to debut with the Absolute, it is the everyone's dream," he said.

"I am very happy to be here, to contribute to the cause, very happy to learn from the best and I hope I can have more opportunities."

"I feel very good with them, they have welcomed me very well. There are kids of my age, of my generation, who have made everything much easier for me," he added.