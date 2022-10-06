Nico Williams not in a hurry to make a decision about contract extension with Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is not in rush to agree contract extension, and will not hurry the process of negotiating with the La Liga side with his current deal set to expire June 2024.

The player's representative Félix Tainta does not want to rush the decision as the common will is for the talented wideman to commit his future to the club.

Williams current contract is set to run out until the end of June 2024, but he is considered a key player by the club and the hope is to secure his future well beyond this date and to send a message that he is not available with a number of European clubs interested in his signature.

However, its unclear if Athletic Bilbao have put forward an offer due to the player's importance to the Spanish side.

Speculations and rumours about renewal have become a constant feature for sometime in the media although Bilbao president Jon Uriarte remains optimistic about tying him down permanently for a very long time.

Nico Williams representative Félix Tainta made it clear on television before Bilbao's clash against Rayo that the most important thing now was for the player to focus on football and only football and that there is enough time ahead to talk about the future.