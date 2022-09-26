Nico Williams: Spain have welcomed me very well

Nico Williams fulfilled the dream of debuting with the Spanish team at the age of 20, at La Rosaleda in Zaragoza against Switzerland, with the number 20 on his back in a shirt he has saved for his mother.

The young forward came on as a second-half substitute in Spain's UEFA Nations League loss to Switzerland.

"It's an indescribable feeling, all players dream of this moment. The coach has given me the opportunity I needed, I am very grateful and hopefully I can add more to the cause," he told the Federation media hours after its premiere.

Nico dedicates everything to his parents, who went through a long journey to reach Spain and give their children a good life. "I dedicate it to my parents above all, to my entire family. They deserve everything and more."

"I'm very grateful for everything my parents have done. It's vital, they give you strength and it's what pushes you to be better. This shirt is for my mother. They're very happy that she was able to make her senior debut, it's everyone's dream," he added.

Personally, Nico takes advantage of his first call with the absolute to absorb knowledge and grow. "I am very happy to be here, to contribute to the cause, very happy to learn from the best and I hope I can have more opportunities."

"I feel very good with them, they have welcomed me very well. There are kids of my age, of my generation, who have made everything much easier for me," he said.

A day before Nico made his debut for Spain, Inaki Williams debuted for Ghana against Brazil.