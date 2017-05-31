Nicolas Mensah returns to Wa All Stars training as defender bids for comeback against Bechem United

Wa All Stars have been handed a boost as defender Francis Nicolas Mensah finally returned to training.

The former Tudu Mighty Jets guardsman missed the first round of the Ghana Premier League after being sidelined with an ankle injury but returned to full scale training this week ahead of the club's week 17 clash with Bechem United.

Mensah's return serves as a great news for the defending league champions as he joins captain Hafiz Adams and Mathew Andoh in training after both ended their long spells on the treatment table.

He is expected to play an integral part role in the club's bid to defend their premier league crown.

Wa All Stars currently occupy 10th position on the standings with 21 points after 16 games.

