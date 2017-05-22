Niger coach Soumaila Tiemogo looking forward to mouthwatering semi finals clash with Ghana

Head coach of Niger U17 team Soumaila Tiemogo has reaffirmed his side's readiness to lock horns with Ghana in the semi finals of the ongoing Africa Youth Championship in Gabon.

Les Menas defeated Tanzania 1-0 in the last round of games at the Stade de Port Gentil to finish second in Group B.

The Black Starlets will face Niger in the first semi-final in Port Gentil on Wednesday 24 and their coach Tiemogo has issued a stern warning at Ghana.

“It is being a very long time and we thank God for reaching the semi-finals as well as the World Cup; the authorities invested in these boys and this has paid off. Our people have so much faith in this team and I’m happy that we did not disappoint them,” he said after their qualification.

“It is true that Ghana is a very good team but we are at the same level now by reaching the semi-finals along with them. Fortunately, we played Ghana and lost to them twice in Accra before coming to Gabon; this will guide us well when we meet in the semi-finals.”

