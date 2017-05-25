Nigeria-based goalkeeper Fatau Dauda axed from Black Stars set up

Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda’s future with the Black Stars looks bleak after he was over looked for the games against Ethiopia and the Mexico friendly games.

Dauda has been with the Black Stars since 2013 but has recently lost his way and was a last minute addition to the team that played at the AFCON in 2017.

He has been in good shape for Enyimba this season in the Nigerian Premier League but there seem to be the final decision on him.

He was over looked for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with new faces like Felix Annan and Daniel Agyei tipped ahead of him.

