Nigeria-based goalkeeper Fatau Dauda dropped from Ghana's AFCON squad

Experienced goalkeeper Fatau Dauda could not make Ghana's squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Dauda made a return to the team and trained with his colleagues at the St Thomas Aquinas School Park before the turn of the year but his efforts were deemed unsatisfactory.

The last time he played for the Black Stars in the game against Mauritius.

Dauda was seeking to making his fourth Africa Cup of Nations campaign and has featured at the last two.

He recently signed for Nigerian Premier League side Enyimba FC.

