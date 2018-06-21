Nigeria, Cameroon, South Africa on stand-by for 2018 Africa Women's Nations Cup

Following the recent uncertainty surrounding Ghana's future in international football, three countries have been asked to be on stand-by to consider hosting the 2018 Africa Women Championship (AWCON).

Information gathered by the GNA Sports reveals that, though the Ministry of Youth and Sports has not been informed of any decision to strip Ghana off the right to host the competition, the organisers, Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has alerted the three countries to consider hosting it, should there be a ban on Ghana by FIFA.

This is to ensure that the competition remains on course, in the face of any ban on Ghana, following the recent attempts by MOYS to dissolve the GFA.

A highly placed source at the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) told the GNA Sports that, they have not been notified of any decision by CAF, but such an action could only be a consideration on the corridors of CAF.

"It is only natural that CAF would always make alternative arrangements in times like this, when there are issues with football management.

"Should FIFA and the government fail to come to an agreement on football management in Ghana, there is a possibility Ghana might face some ban, hence it is only natural that CAF would consider other countries for hosting the women championship" the source told the GNA Sports.

The GFA is currently in turmoil after the Anas Expose, which brought to light bribery and corruption in Ghana football.

This led to an attempt by the government to dissolve the GFA and pave way for a new management team, but there are indications that the action may not be successful, following Ghana's affiliation to FIFA, which abhors such moves.

GNA