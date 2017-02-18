Nigeria dumped coachless Ghana for Burkina Faso in next month's friendly- match agent reveals

Nigeria have settled on Burkina Faso as opponents for next month's FIFA friendly date in London.

Head coach Gernot Rohr had wanted to play the Black Stars ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this year but the current situation with Ghana botched that plan.

This completes the double header of friendly matches in the month of March.

Nigeria will take on Senegal on 23 March before facing Burkina Faso four days later in London with both games schedule to take place at Fulham’s Craven Cottage stadium.

''We (Nigeria) will play Senegal then Burkina Faso four days later. The proposed tie with Ghana was called off due to their managerial situation, so we moved quickly to replace them with Burkina Faso,'' match agent Jairo PachonPacho of Eurodata Sports told Owngoalnigeria.com

