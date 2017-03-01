Nigeria football chief Amos Adamu slapped with fresh two-year FIFA ban

FIFA has slapped Nigeria's Amos Adamu with its second global ban from football after placing a two-year suspension the former executive committee member following an investigation into a proceeding opening against him last year.

Adamu, according to the Fifa adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee, violated the apex football body's rules bordering on loyalty and conflicts of interest under its code of ethics following "his involvement in the organisation of an event in 2010, while being a member of the (then) Fifa Executive Committee.

Details of the case were not specified by Fifa as Adamu will now have to stay away from "football-related activity" in his country and in the world in the wake of the ban.

Fifa, after investigating Adamu's involvement in the said event, opened an adjudicatory proceedings on the Nigerian on 20 December 2016.

"The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee, chaired by Hans-Joachim Eckert, has decided to ban the former football official Amos Adamu for two years from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level.

"The investigation into Mr Adamu was conducted by Dr Cornel Borbély, chairman of the investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee, which resulted in a final report being submitted to the adjudicatory chamber on 2 December 2016. Adjudicatory proceedings were formally opened on 20 December 2016.

"The adjudicatory chamber determined that, through his involvement in the organisation of an event in 2010, while being a member of the (then) Fifa Executive Committee, Mr Adamu violated articles 13 (General rules of conduct), 15 (Loyalty) and 19 (Conflicts of interest) of the Fifa Code of Ethics," Fifa stated on Tuesday.

This is the second time Adamu is being placed on a worldwide ban from football-related activities by Fifa. In 2010, he was banned for three years and that led to his losing his position as an executive committee member at Fifa and Caf.

The two-year ban of Adamu takes effect from Tuesday, 28 February 2017, according to Fifa.

