Nigeria forward Ahmed Musa believes his record against Argentina will count in crucial encounter today

Nigerian winger Ahmed Musah has reiterated his record against Argentina puts him in a position to get another good game against the South Americans.

Nigeria will face Argentina in the final round of games in group C on Tuesday, with the West Africans needing a win or at least a draw to send them through to the round of 16.

Musa, whose two goals against Iceland provided the Super Eagles a lifeline at the competition and increasing his tally of goals at the World Cup to four, scored twice against Argentina four years ago.

“I’m part of a team – one that I’m very proud of," said Musa in a very humble interview with FIFA.com, "so I’d really like to thank them for all of their support."

"I don’t think that it will be too difficult for me to come up against Argentina. We know what the stakes are – we have to win."

"You know what? I remember another time that I scored two, for Leicester City. We were playing Barcelona, and Lionel Messi was in the side that day.”

Nigeria have met Argentina three times in the last four World Cups and have lost all three games including a 3-2 defeat to the Abiceleste four years ago.