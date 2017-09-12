Nigeria goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa using WAFU Nations Cup as stepping stone

Nigeria goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has explained that he sees the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations as a ‘stepping stone’ to greater things in his career.

The 28-year-old was the Man of the Match in Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Sierra Leone at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Monday night.

It continued the fine form he showed for the full Super Eagles team in their recent 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon.

“The most important thing is that we came out with the victory,” Ezenwa told the post-match press conference, before explaining that the WAFU competition will help him and other players gain exposure and recognition.

“For my colleagues and I this tournament is an important tournament because I know the whole world is watching,” added the goalkeeper.

“And from here it can be a stepping stone out of the country because those scouts and agents are here to watch the tournament.

“So I think now entering the group stage is the focus, the concentration of the tournament, because I think whichever group we are in is not going to be easy.”

