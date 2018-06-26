Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo says Argentina will be nervous if Super Eagles score first

Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo is brimming with confidence ahead of their Tuesday's Group D clash against Argentina in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

The much-anticipated encounter will be the fifth competitive meeting between the two sides - with the South Americans claiming four victories.

But the stake is higher this time around with both teams eyeing a place in the knockout stages of the competition.

Gernot Rohr’s men sit in second position in Group D with three points following their 2-0 win against Iceland on Friday.

Argentina occupy last place with one point after they were thrashed 3-0 by Croatia on Thursday.

A win against the South Americans will send the Super Eagles into the second round while a draw will be enough depending on the outcome of the game between Croatia and Iceland.

“To beat them, we have to work on our tactics very well. If we can score first, that will make them to be nervous,” Ighalo stated in a short video interview posted on ESPN.

“We believe in ourselves and we know we can do it.”