Nigerian businessman sponsors football tournament in South Africa

Published on: 19 September 2017
The Kenyan footballers

Ephraim Onodu, a Nigerian businessman based in South Africa, says football can be a unifying factor among African countries.

Onodu who is the sponsor of  the African Unity football tournament, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday that the popularity of  football  could make  the tournament  a unifying factor.

He said DR Congo, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Malawi and mixed teams from various countries had registered for the tournament.

“The games will also be used to unite Africans against xenophobia, bring the people together and give them a sense of belonging.

“The first tournament was held in 2014 and it attracted a lot of interest. This year`s edition attracted more countries and that is why the incentives are high,” he said.

Onodu said that the winner would get R15,000 (N420,000) while the second place team would receive   R10,000 (N280,000), with the  third place team going  home with R5,000 (N140,000).

The businessman also  said that there would be incentives for the best player and highest goal scorer in  the tournament.

He said that the Nigerian Consulate in South Africa was supporting  the tournament because it was aimed at consolidating cultural integration among Africans.

The tournament kicked off on Sept.  15 and would end on Sept. 30.

